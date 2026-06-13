World Cup: Rooney names expected finalists, winner

Former England and Manchester United star, Wayne Rooney has tipped England and Spain to reach the finals of the 2026 World Cup.

He also named France as another team to perform well at the tournament.

According to him, The Three Lions and Spain will slug it out in the final but Thomas Tuchel’s side will eventually carry the day.

Rooney made the predictions on BBC Sport.

He said, “I think you have to look at Spain, France and England.

“I think they are probably favourites for this World Cup.

“I think England and Spain will make the final, and hopefully England will win it.”

The World Cup currently ongoing in the United States, Canada and Mexico will end on July 19.

The current edition is the longest and largest World Cup in history, featuring an expanded 48-team format and 104 total matches.