FG reiterates stance on food sovereignty

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government had reiterated its stance in ensuring food sovereignty in the country.

This is even as the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) recently distributed 80,640 bags of fertiliser to 20,160 smallholder farmers in the South-West zone.

NADF Executive Secretary, Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, who disclosed this during the launch in Ado-Ekiti under the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (FISP), explained that the aim was to boost productivity, reduce costs and increase food production in the 2026 wet season.

Ibrahim described the scheme as a strategic intervention designed to deliver targeted support to genuine farmers and strengthen national food security.

“This is not fertiliser distribution for the sake of distribution. It is targeted support designed to get fertiliser to the right farmers, for the right crops, at the right time,” he said.

Also, he noted that the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s commitment to food security, agricultural transformation and inclusive economic growth.

He explained that the programme was tailored to the comparative agricultural strengths of participating states, with beneficiaries receiving support for priority crops critical to food production and market stability.

He further disclosed that the fertilisers distributed under the programme were locally produced, traceable and boldly branded “Not For Sale”, while every bag is linked to verified beneficiaries to ensure transparency, accountability and prevent diversion.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, described the programme as a timely intervention that would enhance agricultural productivity and support efforts to transform agriculture into a viable driver of economic growth, job creation and food security.

She commended President Tinubu, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and NADF for implementing practical initiatives that directly support farmers and strengthen collaboration between the Federal Government and the states.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the programme forms part of broader Federal Government efforts to reduce production costs, increase agricultural output and achieve sustainable food security.

Also speaking, President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Muhammad Magaji, described the intervention as impactful, noting that it would significantly reduce farmers’ production costs, improve yields and enhance the productivity of smallholder farmers.