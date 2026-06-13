Rangers coach, Ilechukwu signs one-year contract extension

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Rangers International F.C. have confirmed that Technical Adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu has signed a new improved one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027.

The contract renewal follows another successful campaign in which the 46-year-old guided the Flying Antelopes to the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League title, securing Rangers’ ninth league crown and further strengthening his reputation as one of the country’s top football managers.

The extension, approved by the Enugu State Government, comes as a reward for Ilechukwu’s impressive achievements since taking charge of the club.

The decision also has the backing of Rangers General Manager, Amobi Ezeaku, and the club’s leadership, who see continuity as vital to maintaining the team’s recent progress and success.

Ilechukwu first delivered league glory in the 2023/24 season when he guided Rangers to their eighth NPFL title in his debut season with the Enugu side.

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He followed it up with another triumph in the just-concluded 2025/26 campaign, successfully defending his status among the league’s elite coaches.

The latest title was sealed in Lagos after Rangers secured a decisive result against Ikorodu City F.C., handing the club a record-extending ninth league championship.

Across his managerial career, Ilechukwu has overseen 355 professional matches, recording 155 wins, 76 draws and 124 defeats. Beyond club football, he also serves as an assistant coach of Nigeria’s senior national team, the Nigeria national football team.