We executed minimum of 5 landmark projects in every LGA — Ebonyi Gov

…Rates Ebonyi safest state in Nigeria

By Romanus Ugwu

The governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has boasted that his administration has executed a minimum of five landmark projects in every Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Addressing the delegation of Renewed Hope Media team on inspection of projects in the State, Governor Nwifuru, guaranteed the safety of the delegates, describing Ebonyi as the safest state in the country.

According to him: “We are happy to welcome this delegation because it will afford us the opportunity to showcase what we have been able to achieve.

What you are going to see in the LGAs will shock you while some will be very disappointed but all I appeal to you is to judge us fairly.

“I have pleaded with the leaders of the delegation to be patient with us because we are going to take you to almost all the LGAs to see by yourself many of the projects we have executed.

“We have executed a minimum of five projects in each of the LGAs in the state. We will take you to every corner,” he noted.

Assuring the deletion of safety, Governor Nwifuru said: “Feel free to visit every corner because Ebonyi is the safest state in the country. Go about your inspection without fear of anything.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had showered encomiums on the governor over his achievements in the state, emphasising that he can testify what he has achieved.