I’d gladly exchange my Ballon d’Or for World Cup trophy – Rodri

13 June 2026 8:46 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Rodri

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri said he would gladly trade the individual honour for a World Cup title.

The Spain and Manchester City midfielder stated this as the 2026 World Cup got underway in Mexico on Thursday, June 11.

Rodri secured the 2024 award with 1170 points, narrowly beating Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, who finished with 1129 points.

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He became the first Manchester City player and the second male Spanish player in history to win it.

However, he said he would give up the coveted Ballon d’Or without hesitation if it meant he could lift the World Cup.

“I would exchange my Ballon d’Or for the World Cup trophy without a doubt,” the Spaniard said.

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