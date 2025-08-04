By Seyi Babalola

Galatasaray, the Turkish champions, expect to earn €21.5 million from the sale of a unique Victor Osimhen fan box after signing the Nigerian on a permanent contract from Napoli for €75 million.

Galatasaray presented 100,000 pieces of a unique collector’s box called the “Solo Il Gala Osimhen Box,” which will be sold for €215 at the club’s store.

With an initial print run of 100,000 items, Galatasaray expects to make around €21.5 million in sales if the entire special collection sells out.

The collecting box was particularly created for Osimhen’s Galatasaray career and could cover his €15 million salary every season.

Inside the box is a specially designed jersey exclusive to this series. Additionally, the box includes a special mask made from rubber-like material, inspired by Osimhen’s iconic mask, featuring Galatasaray’s five stars.

“Fans will also have the opportunity to own a special scarf with yellow and red details, themed “Solo Il Gala,” the club announced.

“Through the QR code on the jersey’s label, users can access exclusive digital content, Osimhen’s messages, and digital platforms detailing this historic transfer’s place in Galatasaray’s history.”

The collection box also includes a message from Osimhen, thanking the fans.

“This jersey in the box is not my jersey, it is all of ours. Every time you wear it, remember our history, remember us.”

Galatasaray are banking on a combination of robust merchandising, matchday revenues, and sponsorships to balance the books. The club reportedly earned €85m from shirt sales last season and projects total commercial revenue at around €150m, which far eclipses domestic broadcast rights worth only €18m.

“The fans are our biggest investors,” Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek said during a press conference.

“We call on them again to fill the stadium and support this team. Every Osimhen box purchased is a contribution to writing history.”

The Nigerian star, alongside Leroy Sané, was unveiled in front of tens of thousands of fans during a friendly match against Lazio on Saturday evening.

During his loan spell last season, the 26-year-old scored 37 goals and eight assists in 41 games.