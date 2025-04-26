From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has praised Ayiri Emami, a prominent Itsekiri leader, businessman, and philanthropist, for his outstanding peace building contributions as he marks his 50th birthday on April 26.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended Emami’s unwavering commitment to nation-building, highlighting his “valiant efforts in peacebuilding and in ensuring the safety and sustenance of critical oil and gas resources, as well as in fostering unity and stability in the Niger Delta region.”

The President emphasised Emami’s role in fostering unity and stability in the volatile Niger Delta region, a key area for Nigeria’s oil production.

“Chief Emami has shown enduring dedication to peace and security, which are vital for the prosperity of the Niger Delta and the nation as a whole,” Tinubu said.

He also expressed gratitude for Emami’s loyal support to him and First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, an Itsekiri daughter, especially during the 2023 elections.

President Tinubu concluded by wishing Emami good health and many more years of impactful service to the Itsekiri people and Nigeria.