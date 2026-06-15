Oborevwori urges corps members to be ambassadors of unity, positive change

From Enweliku Kent Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has urged corps members to be ambassadors of unity, hope and positive change and embrace the opportunity to interact with fellow Nigerians from diverse backgrounds, build friendships that strengthen national cohesion.

Oborevwori made the call at the opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch B Stream I Orientation Course at the NYSC camp in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Representing the Governor, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, said the National Youth Service Corps remains one of Nigeria’s most enduring platforms for promoting national unity, integration, and youth development.

Oborevwori added that the NYSC orientation event marks the beginning of an important journey of national service, personal growth, and leadership development for young graduates.

He said, “I am delighted to join you today for the opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course.

“The Orientation Course is designed to prepare you for the responsibilities ahead. I therefore encourage you to participate actively in all camp activities, especially the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which offers practical skills for self-reliance and future success.

“As young Nigerians, you are serving at a time when our nation requires innovation, resilience, and a renewed commitment to progress.

“I urge you to see yourselves as ambassadors of unity, hope, and positive change and embrace the opportunity to interact with fellow Nigerians from diverse backgrounds and build friendships that strengthen our national cohesion.

“The Delta State Government recognizes the important role of the NYSC scheme in nation-building and grassroots development. We remain committed to supporting the welfare of Corps Members and improving facilities at this Orientation Camp.

“In line with this commitment, the State Government recently provided 200 bags of rice and 10 cows to support the feeding and welfare of Corps Members during the last orientation exercise.

“We have also renovated the camp perimeter fence to enhance security, commenced work on the internal road network, and concluded arrangements for the provision of beddings for the newly constructed 700-capacity male hostel.

“These interventions reflect our determination, under the M.O.R.E. Agenda, to provide a secure, conducive, and befitting environment for Corps Members serving in Delta State.

“I commend the management and staff of the NYSC for their dedication and commitment to the ideals of the Scheme and the invaluable contributions Corps Members continue to make in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture, community development, and other critical sectors of our economy.

“As you begin this national assignment, I urge you to uphold the values of discipline, integrity, patriotism, and hard work. Obey camp regulations, remain security-conscious, respect your host communities, and conduct yourselves in a manner that brings honour to your families, institutions, and our nation.

“Delta State is peaceful, hospitable, and full of opportunities.”

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mr. John Vandi Kwaghe, thanked the state government for its continuous support and unwavering commitment to youth development, national integration, and the continued success of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme in Delta State.

He disclosed that a total of two thousand Prospective Corps Members, comprising eight hundred and ten males and one thousand one hundred and ninety females, were successfully registered, fully kitted, and are today poised to take the Oath of Allegiance as they formally commence their year of national service.

He said the three-week Orientation Course is structured to inculcate in Corps Members the ideals, objectives, and core values of the NYSC Scheme.

He pledged to remain committed to sustaining programmes and initiatives that promote the lofty ideals of the Scheme and urged Prospective Corps Members to regard their deployment to Delta State as a rare privilege and unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the state while benefiting from the numerous youth-centred policies and programmes of the government.

He said, “Your unwavering support for the Scheme and genuine concern for the welfare of Corps Members; the donation of food items as feeding augmentation and payment of fifty thousand naira each to Corps Members during the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Programme, was quite commendable and exemplary.

“We shall continue to count on Your Excellency’s continued support in the provision of basic facilities in the camp, particularly some of the pronouncements made during the Swearing-In/Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course.”