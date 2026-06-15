BREAKING: Troops rescue wife of former Defence spokesman who died in terrorists’ custody

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said Troops of the Nigerian Army with the support of the Nigerian Air Force have successfully rescued Mrs Amina Abubakar, wife of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar and former Director Defence Information, who was abducted by bandits alongside her husband a few weeks ago.

Director Defence Information Major General Samaila Uba, who made this known, said The rescue operation followed intensified search-and-rescue efforts conducted by troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA.

Uba, in a statement said During sustained offensive operations and pressure mounted on the criminal elements, troops made contact with the bandits at Tunga Village, leading to the successful recovery of Mrs Abubakar.

He said, “In the course of the encounter, the bandits shot Mrs Abubakar before abandoning her and fleeing due to the overwhelming pressure from advancing troops.

“Mrs Abubakar was immediately evacuated and is currently receiving medical attention at a military hospital, where she is responding to treatment.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to ensuring her full recovery and is providing all necessary support to her family during this difficult period.

“Troops will continue ongoing operations to track down and neutralise the perpetrators, while intensifying efforts to rid affected communities of terrorists not just in Katsina but in the entire nation.”