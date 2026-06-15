Rivers govt reaffirms commitment to women empowerment

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships with educational institutions as part of efforts to promote women’s empowerment and sustainable development across the state.

This commitment was reiterated by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dagogo Wokoma, during a meeting with a delegation from the Robert Gordon University Business School, Aberdeen, on Monday.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Dede Friday, the SSG commended the Women Entrepreneurs Accelerate Africa initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that would equip women entrepreneurs with modern skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), financial management, and other practical business development tools.

He noted that the training programme would enhance the knowledge and capabilities of women, enabling them to improve their businesses and contribute more effectively to economic growth.

“It is encouraging that this training will expose women to emerging technologies such as AI, strengthen their educational development and improve their business achievements. When we educate a woman, we educate a nation,” he said.

The SSG emphasized that the Rivers State government recognizes the importance of skills acquisition and capacity building for women and would continue to collaborate with reputable educational institutions to advance women’s economic empowerment.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting delegation, Associate Professor Poh Yen Ng of Robert Gordon University Business School said the Women Entrepreneurs Accelerate Africa programme was designed to address the skills gap affecting women entrepreneurs across Africa.

According to her, the team, which consists of women researchers, identified significant gaps in entrepreneurial skills among women through extensive research and is committed to helping bridge those gaps.

“We are here to train women and help close the skills gap so they can grow their businesses and become employers of other women. Through our research, we are giving back to society by using our expertise to empower women,” she stated.

Professor Ng also expressed optimism about fostering stronger collaboration between the Rivers State government and Robert Gordon University, adding that the Women Entrepreneurs Accelerate Africa training programme will also be held in Lagos, Nairobi, and Pretoria.