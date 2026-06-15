Stop providing covers for APC chairmen – Adeleke tells Osun CP

Says deregistration order cannot stand

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, to stop providing covers for the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen who are occupying the local government councils.

Governor Adeleke who discovered that the Federal High Court, Osogbo, has dismissed application for tenure elongation by Osun APC Yes/No chairmen, called on the United Bank for Africa (UBA), to stop further transaction with the “sacked chairmen.”

Based on today’s judgement, I therefore call on the Inspector General of Police to direct the Osun state police command to stop its current support for the Yes/No chairmen.

I specifically direct the Commissioner of Police to stop providing further security cover for the illegal occupation of the council secretariats by the sacked chairmen.

I further call on the United Bank for Africa to stop its illegal collaboration with the sacked chairmen. We remind UBA that it has sworn to an affidavit in which it vowed that the entire diverted local government fund is intact.

“Based on this affidavit and today’s judgement, we insist that the UBA must ensure that every kobo of the local government fund is secured and accounted for.

“We demand that the UBA allows signatories prescribed by law to become signatories to the local government accounts. These funds are needed to pay local workers who are in need of their pension and other allowances.

“We demand that all law enforcement agents should support the immediate restoration of the duly elected local government chairmen. This is the path of law and the constitution,” Adeleke said.

On the deregistration of some political parties, Adeleke said the action of the Federal High Court is clearly an affront on the Court of Appeal, an abuse of court process and an open threat against the integrity of the electoral process.

“Our lawyers have taken necessary steps to right the wrong. It is on record that the Court of Appeal had stayed proceedings on the matter till October. We are therefore surprised that the lower court proceeded to act on a matter already acted upon by the higher court.

“I call on Osun people to remain calm. The judgement cannot stay; Accord will be on the ballot; we will be on the ballot ; and we will win resoundingly on August 15th.

“Our people are reassured that efforts by Osun APC to stop our re-election have failed. Our flag off rally is holding tomorrow. Let us troop out enmasse to grace the occasion.

“We will not be distracted. We remain focussed on winning. By God’s grace and the people’s support, continuity shall prevail come August 15th,” Adeleke said.