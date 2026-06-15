ADC: Atiku, Amaechi ticket offers better alternative to Tinubu

By Lawrence Agbo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed confidence that its emerging presidential ticket of Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi would provide Nigerians with a stronger alternative to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ADC possesses credible leaders capable of outperforming the current administration.

Abdullahi confirmed that former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been nominated as the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is expected to fly the party’s presidential flag.

According to him, the party is convinced that any of its leading figures, including Atiku, Amaechi or economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, would offer better leadership than the present government.

“We believe anyone running on the platform of the ADC, whether Atiku, Amaechi or Hayatu-Deen, would do far better than what President Bola Tinubu is doing,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC spokesperson argued that the party is focused on presenting Nigerians with a viable political alternative amid growing concerns over economic hardship, governance and national development.

His comments come as opposition parties intensify preparations for the 2027 elections and explore possible alliances aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdullahi also addressed the recent Federal High Court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and four other political parties, describing the ruling as politically motivated.

He maintained that the decision appeared to advance a political agenda rather than serve the cause of justice, reiterating the party’s commitment to challenge the judgment through legal means.

Despite the legal challenge, the ADC said it remains confident about its future and is determined to continue building its structures ahead of the next general election.