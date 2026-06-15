Reno Omokri fires back at Obi, touts Tinubu’s achievements

By Lawrence Agbo

Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s administration against criticism from Labour Party leader Peter Obi, arguing that the government has recorded notable achievements since assuming office.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Omokri challenged Obi’s assertion that ordinary Nigerians are not benefiting from the policies of the current administration.

According to him, one of the indicators of progress under Tinubu is the relative stability in the nation’s public universities, noting that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has not embarked on any nationwide strike since the President took office.

“Peter Obi said ordinary people are not feeling the impact of this government, but since this administration came on board, has ASUU gone on strike? Not once,” Omokri said.

The former presidential aide argued that uninterrupted academic activities in public universities represent a significant achievement for students and families who have long suffered from repeated disruptions caused by industrial actions.

Reno Omokri also weighed in on the 2027 presidential race, dismissing claims that opposition figures such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are best positioned to defeat Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He questioned the political stability of some opposition leaders, suggesting that frequent movement between political parties could weaken their chances against an incumbent president.

“How can you say a man who has been in three political parties in six months is going to defeat a president who has been stable politically since 1989?” he asked.

The ambassador-designate maintained that Tinubu’s long-standing political consistency and experience give him a significant advantage ahead of the next general election.

His comments add to the growing debate among political actors over the performance of the Tinubu administration and the shape of the opposition coalition seeking to challenge the APC in 2027.

While opposition leaders continue to criticize the government over economic hardship and rising living costs, supporters of the administration insist that ongoing reforms will deliver long-term benefits for Nigerians.