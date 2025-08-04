From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The triumphant Nigerian women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, alongside their officials, were warmly welcomed by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, supported by the Wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, at the New Banquet Hall in the Presidential Villa at 5:05 PM.

On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima received the team in recognition of their outstanding achievement. Also in attendance at the reception were Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youths and Sports Development, Garba Maidoki; and Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadou.

The D’Tigress arrived after clinching their historic fifth consecutive AfroBasket title, outplaying Mali 78–64 in the final held at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

This win marks their seventh overall championship, reinforcing their supremacy in African women’s basketball.

The ceremony at the Presidential Villa mirrors a similar reception President Tinubu hosted a week earlier for the national female football team, the Super Falcons, who recently secured their tenth WAFCON title in Rabat, Morocco.

Details later…