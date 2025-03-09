By Simeon Mpamugoh

Igwe Fred Nkemdilim Nwajagu is a member of the West African Monarchs, which membership also includes prominent kings like the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar Kusodu and Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Afred Achebe.

Renowned for his monarchical position in two towns (Eze Mbanabu) Isiagu in Awka, Anambra State and Eze Ndigbo in Ajao Estate, Oshodi-Isolo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Igwe Nwajagu was recently garlanded with the award of “Onu na Ekwuchitere Ndigbo n’Lagos (Spokesman for Ndigbo in Lagos State) by the Igbo Students Union of Yaba College of Technology for standing up for the Igbo in Lagos State.

The award was in recognition of his boldness during the 2023 general elections when some prominent Yoruba men allegedly threatened to destroy property and shops of the Igbo if they didn’t vote for their preferred candidates.

He was later arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for threatening to invite members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) to secure property of Ndigbo in Lagos State and tried on a nine-count charge bordering on an attempt to commit acts of terrorism, financing terrorism, participating in terrorism and meeting to support IPOB, a proscribed entity.

But Igwe Nwajagu was recently discharged and acquitted after spending two years in prison.

He spoke to Sunday Sun on his incarceration, why he wouldn’t challenge the Lagos State government over the allegations and other sundry issues. Excerpts:

You were recently discharged and acquitted by a Lagos State High Court over charges of terrorism and meeting with members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB). What really happened?

The incident happened during the 2023 presidential election. Before the election, the late Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, had invited me to his palace as a community leader. I went there with my team and we discussed the issue of peace and security of lives and property of the area. We all know that the Yoruba and Igbo inter-marry. We are like brothers and sisters. So, the killings of Ndigbo during elections and civil unrests should not be allowed to continue. We had a far-reaching discussions with the Oba, but I was surprised to find out later that the election has turned bloody with Igbo as the target. Prior to that, we have had someone like the former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, who was filmed one time brandishing AK-47 rifle, threatening to kill all the Igbo wotowoto, calling them “slaves,” whom he would have continued to “sell” if not for the intervention of the British government. Up till date nobody has arrested him for such a hate speech or questioned how he got access to the gun. We can also recall that during Governor Akinwunmi Ambode tenure, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu did make a hate speech against Ndigbo, threatening that they will perish in the Lagoon if they didn’t vote for APC. Did they arrest him? But when I advocated that Ndigbo should be allowed to live and also let other people live; that the killing and burning of Igbo shops must stop; otherwise I will invite IPOB to the scene, I was hounded by DSS as if elections had become war. Sometimes I ask: are we really one Nigeria? I believe that every tribe should be treated equally, if we are truly one Nigeria.

How do you feel being taken in over charges you knew you were innocent of?

I must tell you that till date I am yet to come to terms with the true reasons of my arrest by the DSS and trial. The DSS charged me for terrorism and sponsorship of a terrorist group. They claimed that I was a member of IPOB and an impersonator to the throne of Eze Ndigbo.They also claimed that I was parading myself as a traditional ruler in Ajao Estate. I am a king in Lagos State, but definitely not a traditional ruler, not an Oba. I am an Igbo king recognised by Igbo people in Ajao Estate in particular and Lagos State in general. It’s not the residents of Ajao Estate that elected me Eze Ndigbo, but Igbo-speaking community of the state and I have a certificate to show for it. I am not an Oba and have never attended any meeting of Obas. So I cannot claim to be one. I had expected my captors to have carried out some investigations so as to arm themselves better with evidence of places I have been seen among Obas or confirm from Ohanaeze Ndigbo that gave me the certificate as an Eze Ndigbo in Ajao Estate before coming after me. But they didn’t do that instead they relied on the trumped up charges, incarcerated me in Ikoyi prison for two years. Even the female witness they brought from the local government area to testify in court told them that she has not known me to parade myself as a traditional ruler. She told the court that she has not seen me in any occasion of Obas nor my name found in the gazetted list of Obas. And that I have not been paying my dues in Lagos State as an Oba. So, I wonder how they arrived at the allegation that I was parading myself as an Oba even after tendering the certificate issued to me and signed as Eze Ndigbo in Ajao Estate in evidence. The certificate is still in their custody with a phone number that could have helped further verification or investigation of the facts.

What is the nature of your incarceration?

I was in Cell E4 of the Ikoyi prison for two years before my discharge and acquittal was concluded. It was the same people who accused me of terrorism and impersonation that came back to say: “Eze Fred N. Nwajagu, you are not a terrorist, you can go,” which shows that no investigation was conducted to ascertain the true facts of the claim before and after I was arrested. It is unfair to arrest anybody because he aired his views about an injustice being meted to his people. I am an Igbo leader with Igbo man’s blood running in my veins. As a community leader, I’m expected to lead by example beginning with members of my household. I am not a ruler and that is why I spoke on behalf of my people: Why is the killing and looting of Igbo shops anytime there was civil unrest? Any Igbo person who commits crime should go in for it. No one should defend the person. But don’t victimize them on grounds of choosing who will govern them. We have had someone like Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo allegedly saying during the 2023 election that: “If Igbo know that they cannot vote All Progressives Congress (APC), they should not come out to vote.” Is it a must that all Igbo in Lagos State should vote for one political party? And after saying it, he and his men went to town to carry out their threats as evidenced by many Igbo who were attacked and killed on the election day, and their shops in Trade Fair, Ojo Alaba and other places that were looted. I was angered when I got the news, hence my outburst. The next thing what I saw was DSS coming to arrest me. Yet after arresting me there were no efforts to investigate the personality of the man who spoke out because his people were being killed unjustly. After all someone must stand up to condemn such miscarriage of justice against a predominant people from Southeast Nigeria.

Were you in any previous altercation with the state government that may have warranted your arrest?

I have never had any conflicts with the state government or any other state for that matter. By the grace of God I have an untainted record of good citizenship in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general. I have never been caught in any crime or been associated with any criminal in the society. Anyone who says he has a record of my involvements in crime should come forward and prove it. During the era of Governor Ambode, I was the patron of Igbo United Political Coalition (IUPC) Ndigbo in APC Lagos State. And when Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu became governor of Lagos State I and my team went on the invitation of the Chief of Staff to pay homage to him. So, I have never had any issues with any government leadership of the state except that I denounced the way they were humiliating my Igbo brothers. At the end of the day my innocence was established which is the reason for my discharge and acquittal.

Your discharge and acquittal ought to have attracted many visitors on solidarity especially from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State. How have they received the news?

Thank you for this question. First and foremost I am an Igbo man and happy to be one. As at the time of this interview, Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership in Lagos State has not visited me since I was freed. The truth is that the past leadership of the group led by Solomon Ogbonna Aguene has balkanized Ohanaeze in Lagos State. Although he is not the one to blame, but those who always run to him or listen to him. As adults we ought to know those who are fooling us irrespective of their accomplishments. Is it not the same leadership under Aguene that wanted to confer an eminent Igbo man the Mayor of Lagos State just for pecuniary gains? It’s the same leadership style he deploys everywhere to get what he wants from rich Igbo people; he reaches out to them with chieftaincy titles, coronated them Eze, expecting his palm to be greased. When I reported that Lagos State government said that I was not an Eze Ndigbo in the state, it was some Ezes that wrote petitions against me, denouncing my Ezeship despite fulfilling all the rites of being made an Eze, with certificate issued by the leadership of the group and Igbo-speaking community in Lagos State.

Aguene is claiming that some people didn’t vacate the consent judgment he had with some leaders of the group before conducting election that brought the current president, Sunday Ossai, who won the election to office. I have advised him for the umpteen time to step down for Ossai who won the election, but he refused, saying that he remains the president of Ohanaeze. Imagine! An Igbo man taking his brothers to court, thinking he is indispensable. He went about telling people that I was the only one challenging him; maligning and tarnishing my hard-earned reputation. I want to thank Igbo personal friends, cabinet members and others who believe in equity and justice and are in solidarity with my discharge and acquittal. I want to also acknowledge leadership of Igbo-speaking community in Ajao Estate and Ezes who had stop by to greet me. There are still many more who are yet to visit, including those I helped to grow their businesses within the community, my cabinet chief and the person whom I handed over my palace to, but decided to work against me, thinking that I will remain in incarceration like Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I know that some of them are asking within themselves: “who sent him to speak for the Igbo people?” While other camps had resorted to castigating and envying my bold and fearless disposition, but the ways of men are different from that of God who has the final say. I am happy coming home. I have now known those who sold me out to my enemies. They incited my ex-wife against me. Some people contributed money and gave someone to give me while in prison, the person never showed up to account for it. I remain eternally grateful to the late Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who visited my cell room with other prominent Igbo people from Nigeria and the Diaspora before his passage. Meanwhile those who are closer to me, whom I had no beef with stood against me.

What is your impression of the election of the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, who is not from a core Igbo state?

Let me tell you. The reason we clamour for Hausa-Fulani, Igbo or Yoruba to govern us is because Nigeria has not got a right leader. What this country needs is the right person to govern her. If the person is from Yoruba, let him govern well. I can tell you that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing well in office, nobody will protest against him whether from the North, East or West because what Mr A needs is what B and C need. What Nigeria needs is good governance so that an average Nigerian can buy good and quality food to eat, pay his children’s school fees, house rent and utilities and the infrastructure are functioning properly, not where the leader comes from. “Why didn’t they give Peter Obi or Abubakar Atiku the ticket?” Some people still ask. It’s the same thing we need in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide: Good leadership not where he comes from. Whether Senator Mbata is from a core Igbo state or not shouldn’t be an issue so long as he understands Igbo culture and tradition. He should be supported to provide good leadership for the benefits of our people. I am aware that Ohanaeze Ndigbo zones the office among states in Southeast, but if it has been zoned to Rivers State where Mbata comes from, what we need is to assist him with good advisers, instead of bothering ourselves with where he comes from. The most important thing we need in the group is good leadership: someone who will lead us well not someone who will use the office for self-aggrandizement and the promotion of mediocrities. So, many of the so-called Ezes don’t understand what the title entails; the more reasons many cannot protect the office. In Lagos State chapter of the group, for example, it has become a norm for some one who staggered some millions of naira to be coronated king without proper investigation about his knowledge of Igbo culture and tradition. I wish to meet our new PG. We need to fine-tune some areas that will help to provide Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide excellent and quality leadership. I will wish he distinguishes himself in the office and avoid pitfalls of the past leaders who couldn’t carry everybody along. During the tenure of Chief Nnia Nwodo we had a leadership that projected Ohanaeze very well. He didn’t behave like others who projected themselves larger than life. Nwodo did his bit and handed over peacefully and he was celebrated. Look at what is happening to the current president of the group in Lagos State, Sunday Ossai, he is yet to occupy the Surulere-based secretariat of the group almost two years after being sworn in. Because usurpers to the office refused to vacate it for him. Yet some of my Igbo Ezes kept quiet. The life of a king is that he must always speak the truth no matter whose ox is gored. An Eze (King) does not soil his hands on politics and this is one of the reasons we fall out with each other. I have advised some of our Ezes to stay in their palaces even if it’s one room and stop meddling in politics. The politicians should be the ones running after us. What a king owes a politician is a blessing. Give him your blessing rather than following him here and there in the name of attending political meetings, pursuing governors back to back. I think what we have today are political monarchs.

Considering the fact that Nigerian leadership is intolerant of vocal people. How would your experience with the state government affect your freedom of speech enshrined in the Constitution as amended?

You see! I knew I was going to be a king from my mother’s womb and eventually, I was born in a palace.The late Igwe in my town was my brother. So, I am from a royal family. I want to let my Igbo brothers know that I am not outspoken because I am a king. As an ordained monarch, I am duty bound to speak the truth whether it is under my roof, to my friends or brothers. I don’t care about the reaction of government to the truth. In Nigeria today, if you speak the truth, you’ll die, if you don’t, you will equally die. Many Nigerians are dying daily because of the harsh economic situation. I saw in prison many inmates, and when you listen to them you weep because many of them are there because of petty offences like stealing a loaf of bread while others are there without committing any offence. For some, It is a case of mistaken identity and the real culprits are at large and they were left to rot away there. We equally had those who had no one to stand bail for them, those who were there on police allegations and false reports and complainants were tired and stopped showing up. So, why should I be afraid to speak truth to power? It means that I have been compromised and no longer possessed the skills to lead. If I cannot speak truth to power now, when do I do it? Is it inside the grave? It’s not possible. I love my Igbo brothers and will always stand up for them. If the government chooses to come after me one million times, so be It. One thing I know is that I cannot defend any Igbo man involved in a crime against the state. The person should go in for it. I wouldn’t even tolerate any criminal around me because I have allergies against crime. A good name is better than filthy lucre. I advise my Igbo brothers to desist from crimes against the state, otherwise whatever is the repercussion, they should face it. Regrettably, I was picked up by DSS without an investigation. If it were to be a civilized society, an individual makes a statement the State Security Services finds inciting, they’ll begin to monitor the person’s activities; movements, meetings and phone calls without the suspect knowing until the day he would be picked up. It is that day, they’ll show him footages of all his activities. But in Nigeria, it’s not so. Security operatives can pick up someone over claims that were not verified.

I have never met any IPOB member. And none of them can claim to have had any encounter with me. When I was arrested I asked the security operatives to allow me put it into writing; that if they catch any IPOB member who can prove that we have met anywhere in the world, let me be jailed. Because I know that the Federal Government of Nigeria has tagged them terrorists organization. So, why should I have anything to do with terrorists group knowing that it will affect my reputation, the businesses of my Igbo brothers and other relatives. But because it is Nigeria’s style they came and picked me up without due diligence. Yet after all the investigations by DSS and police from Panti, nothing implicating was found against me until I was discharged and acquitted two years afterwards. That is Nigeria for you!

What are some of the good, bad and ugly sides of your incarceration?

In Freedom Fighters Prison where I was kept, I learnt that sometimes it is good for one to have an experience of Nigeria Prison nay Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS). It’s not a bad idea. What could make it a bad idea is when viewed from the weight of crime that took one to the place. Not that one went to prison for stealing a loaf of bread. In Nigeria, anyone can go to prison anytime, even the president of the country. Prison is meant for everybody, but the question remains: what took you there? When I was there I had a lot of experiences. Prison exposed me to different people and characters. In there, you are free to choose a lifestyle and the kind of people you want to associate with. There are government officials who embezzled money in millions and billions, armed robbers, kidnappers, assassins, murderers, those who have no crime against their names, and innocent people police caught while raiding a scene, are all in prison. There are equally those who are there because a woman accused them of rape and because there were no proper investigations, they were hounded into prison. There are opportunities for those who want to go to school in prison. There are worship centres, and alot of people who went there as armed robbers became born again Christians and are today pastors. But the concern among the prison authorities is that, as one time armed robber turned pastor, will you continue as a pastor or armed robber when you are released? We have the good, bad and ugly sides of the prison. One of the bad and ugly sides is that while in the prison, you’ll loose so many businesses, your network of contacts, property, some relatives: brothers and sisters, even your parents. I was there when I lost two of my sisters, this can cause emotional trauma to a man. Yet no one will ask you to go in the face of these misfortunes. Also my two daughters who were in school when I was taken away couldn’t get anyone to continue to pay their school fees because their mother was late. Up till this moment I have not set my eyes on them. They were undergraduate students in Lagos State University Ojo, Lagos. I was still paying their school fees while I was in prison until I couldn’t hear from them again: no communication. I have called their two lines without response.

One could see the disconnect being in prison can cause a man. Although when viewed critically sometimes, you find that it is good because if one doesn’t have problems and challenges, one wouldn’t know one’s enemies, those who love you and those who don’t; and you will continue to carry everybody along thinking they still love you only to wake up one morning to find out that you are on your own. It was during my incarceration I learnt that those I trusted and helped in the past betrayed and stabbed me at the back. So, going to prison is not totally a bad idea, but there is one thing that should be borne in mind: it is not good for anyone to be in prison for a long time. I saw those who died in prison because they lacked balanced diet. Fortunately, for me, I fed myself, paid my hospital bills in my two years there, but those who couldn’t afford it died of hunger and diseases. Besides, some inmates have been there for long without caregivers.

Now that you have been freed, are you planning to approach the court for relief from the state government?

For now, I don’t have any business with the Lagos State government. I was discharged and acquitted. I am not on bail. My case is over with the state government. I owe them no case and they owe me no case. I thank the judge, Hon. Justice Yetunde Adesanya who discharged and acquitted me of the charges brought against me. I saw in her a caring mother, God fearing, teacher and wise judge with empathy. She had the right to commute me to jail for years: “Yes! You are a terrorist,” and that would be all and I will be there and nothing will happen. It’s her state. After all, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been discharged and acquitted by a Nigerian court. Did they release him? No! So, if she had decided to jail me for 20, 30, or 100 years imprisonment, who will question her? The one I said that made them arrest me and charged me for terrorism and other offences: who questioned them? Instead some of my Igbo brothers and Ezes were up against me, wishing my palace was extinct. But Honourable Justice Adesanya could not see me base on the evidence and charges before her instead she followed due diligence by going the extra mile for the truth and she found it and pronounced me innocent. I give God the glory and pray for long life for her. Immense thanks should also go to my defence counsel, Emefo Etudo, who stood by me. From the day he took it up to defend me to the day it was closed, he never bothered me, asking for money or threatened to abandon the case if I didn’t pay him. He defended me like an Igbo brother even when other lawyers and those in Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) categories took it up and later abandoned it without any reasons. Probably, they think that I was jail bound, a case of a man speaks but God has the final say. He knows that my hands are clean. How can Igwe Fred N. Nwajagu sponsor terrorists group when I am looking for money to take care of my family?