Reps minority leader: My signature not for Ugochinyere’s nomination- Agbese

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, on Friday, insisted that he did not sign the document nominating member representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere for the position of minority leader.

Agbese, who is a member of the Labour Party ( LP), had been listed among 61 opposition lawmakers, who nominated Ugochinyere as House minority leader.

However, the Benue lawmaker, at Thursday’s plenary, told the House that his signature was alleged forged in a document. Nonetheless, a trending Closed Circuit Television ( CCTV) showed the deputy House spokesman signing a document in Ugochinyere’s office.

Regardless, Agbese, in a statement, on Friday, explained that though he signed a document withUgochinyere , he did not endorse the Imo lawmaker for the position of minority leader.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I signed a document with Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere for a specific purpose. However, my signature was later used for an entirely different and unauthorised purpose — the purported endorsement of Hon. Ugochinyere as Minority Leader of the House. I did not, at any point, endorse him for that position.”

He added that “I remain open and willing to appear before any relevant Committee of the House for a full, transparent, and impartial review of all the facts surrounding this issue. I urge all parties to allow due process and the internal mechanisms of the House to take their proper course in the interest of truth, integrity, and the unity of the Minority Caucus.”