Lamine Yamal crowned LaLiga’s best after title-winning Barcelona campaign

Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has been named LaLiga Player of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign after playing a decisive role in the club’s successful title-winning season.

The 18-year-old forward delivered a series of outstanding performances under coach Hansi Flick, scoring 16 league goals and providing 11 assists as Barcelona secured the Spanish league crown.

Announcing the award on Friday, Barcelona hailed the youngster’s remarkable impact throughout the season.

“Another award for the talent of Lamine Yamal,” the club said in a statement.

Praising his influence in attack, the club added: “The La Masia forward’s wizardry is evident. Every match he brought dribbling, goals and assists.”

Yamal’s latest accolade caps a breakthrough season in which he established himself as one of the most influential players in Spanish football and a key figure in Barcelona’s domestic dominance.

The Spain international recorded the highest league goal tally of his career and finished as joint winner of the Zarra Trophy alongside teammate Ferran Torres.

His contributions also helped Barcelona sweep several individual honours, with Flick claiming LaLiga Coach of the Season and goalkeeper Joan Garcia winning the Save of the Season award.

The recognition makes Yamal the second consecutive Barcelona player to receive LaLiga’s top individual prize after Raphinha won the award last season.

Widely regarded as one of football’s brightest young talents, Yamal combined goals, creativity and dazzling dribbling ability throughout the campaign, underlining his growing status as one of the sport’s emerging global stars and a driving force behind Barcelona’s latest league triumph.