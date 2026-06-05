2026 World Cup: FIFA bans vuvuzelas, laser pointers in major stadium crackdown

Fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup will face stricter stadium regulations after FIFA announced a sweeping list of prohibited items aimed at enhancing security, improving the matchday experience and protecting players, officials and spectators throughout the tournament.

Among the items banned from all World Cup venues are vuvuzelas, air horns, whistles and other noise-producing devices capable of generating excessive sound during matches. The restrictions will apply across the tournament’s host nations the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The decision effectively ends the return of the iconic vuvuzela to football’s biggest stage. The plastic horn became a defining symbol of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, creating a unique atmosphere inside stadiums while also drawing criticism from some players, fans and broadcasters over its constant buzzing sound.

FIFA has also prohibited laser pointers and similar devices, citing concerns that they could distract players, match officials and spectators or compromise safety inside stadiums.

Beyond banned objects, tournament organisers have introduced stricter behavioural guidelines, warning that supporters who engage in disruptive conduct or violate stadium regulations could be denied entry or removed from venues.

The governing body has further restricted the use of reusable water containers inside match venues as part of broader security measures designed to ensure safe and efficient operations during the tournament.

According to FIFA, compliance with the regulations will be mandatory for all spectators, with security personnel empowered to confiscate prohibited items and enforce stadium rules throughout the competition.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be historic as the first edition to feature 48 national teams. Jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 11 and conclude on July 19, with millions of fans expected to attend matches across the three North American nations.

The latest measures underscore FIFA’s determination to balance fan engagement with enhanced security as preparations intensify for the largest World Cup in the competition’s history.