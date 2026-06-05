Tinubu, others knew Nigeria’s security challenges before seeking office — Ojudu

By Lawrence Agbo

Former presidential adviser and ex-senator, Babafemi Ojudu, has said Nigeria’s worsening insecurity cannot be justified by blaming previous administrations, arguing that leaders who seek public office do so with full knowledge of the country’s challenges.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Inside Sources, Ojudu said President Bola Tinubu and other elected officials were aware of the security crisis confronting the nation before assuming office and should therefore be judged by their ability to address it.

“We are all aware of the emergence of the security challenges in the North-East, North-West and parts of central Nigeria. These problems did not start overnight,” he said.

While acknowledging that insecurity predates the current administration, Ojudu insisted that leaders cannot rely on inherited problems as an excuse for poor performance.

“If someone comes and says, ‘I want to be your president, I want to be your leader,’ then that person must have seen these problems and come up with solutions. There can be no excuse,” he stated.

The former senator expressed concern over the human cost of insecurity, particularly the suffering of children and vulnerable citizens caught in the cycle of abductions and violence.

“When children who should be safe in their parents’ care are exposed to rain and sunshine and forced to trek hundreds of kilometres, and the nation carries on as if nothing has happened, then something is wrong,” he said.

Ojudu called for a broader strategy to combat insecurity, urging authorities to go beyond military operations and explore dialogue, intelligence gathering and deeper engagement with affected communities.

“There must be a solution. There is no problem in the world without a solution. We are simply not thinking deeply enough about these issues,” he said.

Drawing from his experience in government, Ojudu recalled efforts by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to address unrest in the Niger Delta through engagement with local stakeholders rather than relying solely on force.

According to him, consultations with community leaders revealed grievances linked to development, education and economic opportunities, helping the government reach agreements that eased tensions and reduced attacks on oil facilities.

“The lesson was simple: we need to listen to our people,” he said.

Ojudu argued that a similar approach could help address terrorism, banditry and kidnapping across the country, stressing that meaningful engagement with communities should complement security operations.

He warned that the security crisis is already affecting education, economic activities and social life, as many Nigerians now fear travelling, attending religious gatherings or sending their children to school.

“This situation is not only affecting our present; it will affect our future,” he cautioned.

He urged governments at all levels to devote greater resources and attention to finding lasting solutions, warning that failure to act decisively could undermine Nigeria’s long-term stability and development.