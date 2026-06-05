YouTuber, wife spark controversy after terminating pregnancy over diagnosis

By Lawrence Agbo

Popular YouTuber Jesse Ridgway and his wife, Ashley, have triggered widespread debate online after revealing they ended a pregnancy following a prenatal diagnosis of Trisomy 21, commonly known as Down syndrome.

Ridgway made the disclosure via Instagram Stories, explaining that the decision followed weeks of medical evaluations, genetic counselling, and private discussions with doctors, relatives, and close associates.

He said the couple sought to fully understand the implications before deciding how to proceed.

He noted that his first instinct after receiving the diagnosis was to continue the pregnancy, saying he initially believed he could cope with the challenges associated with raising a child with special needs.

However, he said that position shifted after further research into the condition and its associated health risks, including congenital heart issues, hearing difficulties, and developmental delays.

“I didn’t fully understand Down syndrome when I first heard the news,” Ridgway stated, adding that deeper engagement with medical information influenced their final decision.

The revelation has divided opinion across social media, with supporters defending the couple’s right to make a private family decision, while critics question the choice and its implications. Ridgway acknowledged the backlash, noting that he expected disagreement from some audiences.

He maintained that the decision was guided by what the couple considered most suitable for their long-term family wellbeing, rather than external pressure or public opinion.

Despite the controversy, Ridgway also expressed empathy for individuals living with Down syndrome and autism, as well as families raising children with such conditions, commending their strength and commitment.

He added that the experience has been emotionally challenging, but said the couple remains hopeful about the future and plans to consider another pregnancy when ready.