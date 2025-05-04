From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Team Nigeria dominated day one of the 2025 African Senior Wrestling Championships in Casablanca, Morocco, securing four gold medals in women’s freestyle wrestling.

Despite the absence of Mercy Adekuoroye (57kg), who withdrew due to illness, and veterans Blessing Oborududu and Odunayo Adekuoroye, Nigeria’s women wrestlers excelled. Christianah Ogunsanya (53kg) led the charge, defeating Ivorian Nogona Bakayoko 11-0 to claim her third African title.

Esther Kolawole (62kg) followed with a 10-0 victory over Egyptian Farah Ali Hamada Mohamed Hussein, earning her third African championship. Damola Hannah Ojo (76kg) secured a 6-0 win against Ivorian Amy Youin, while Hannah Reuben (68kg) clinched an 11-0 victory over Egyptian Mariam Nasr Mosbeh Mesbah, completing Nigeria’s four-gold sweep.

Daniel Igali, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), praised the athletes’ performances.

“I’ve been very impressed with the way they wrestled, and I think if they continue in that trajectory, Nigeria should be hopeful of many gold medals,” Igali stated.

He expressed gratitude to supporters, including the National Sports Commission, led by Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade, the Bayelsa State government, and Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service Adewale Adeniyi, for their contributions.

On day two, Mercy Genesis (50kg), Adijat Idris (55kg), Ebipatei Mughenbofa (65kg), Jumoke Bukola Adekoye (59kg), and Ebi Biogos (72kg) will compete in women’s freestyle. Stephen Izolo (65kg), Ebikeme Newlife (92kg), Oluwafemi Jackson (86kg), and Saviour Egoli (61kg) will aim to add medals in men’s freestyle.