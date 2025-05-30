By Abel Leonard, Lafia

Team Nasarawa has won 18 medals at the 22nd National Sports Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, finishing 25th overall on the medals table.

The contingent, made up of 300 athletes and officials, secured one gold, four silver, and thirteen bronze medals after competing in 23 events over 14 days against 36 states, FCT, and international junior athletes.

The state’s only gold medal came from Agada Elijah in the Men’s Taekwondo Poomsae Demonstration. Silver medals were won by Charles Chiemerie Obayi (Kung-Fu), Titkuromi Christopher and Rita Odede (Wrestling), and Hussaini Ibrahim (Para Table Tennis). Bronze medals came from athletes across Kung-Fu, Taekwondo, Karate, Dart, Para Athletics, Judo, and Wrestling.

Meanwhile, Esther Obile Allu, an international judo referee from Nasarawa, was elected Financial Secretary of the Nigeria Judo Referees’ Association during the Festival.

Also, the state’s female hockey team received a Fair Play Award from the Nigeria Hockey Federation for parading the youngest squad at the Festival.

The event ended on May 29 at the MKO Abiola Stadium, with Delta State emerging overall winners with 322 medals. Bayelsa and Ogun States placed second and third, respectively.

Only seven states from the North—FCT, Plateau, Kano, Kwara, Kaduna, Katsina, and Niger—outperformed Nasarawa on the medals table. The next edition will be hosted by Enugu State in 2026.