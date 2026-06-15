World Cup: Cape Verde shock Spain in historic draw

World Cup debutants Cape Verde produced one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw in their Group H opener on Monday.

The result marks a historic moment for the tiny African nation, which frustrated one of football’s traditional powerhouses with a disciplined defensive display at Atlanta Stadium in front of 67,640 spectators.

Despite dominating possession, Spain failed to break down Cape Verde’s resilient backline, with veteran goalkeeper Vozinha delivering a standout performance by making several crucial saves, while Ferran Torres struck the crossbar.

The draw immediately becomes one of the tournament’s biggest stories, with BBC Sport describing it as “the biggest story of the World Cup so far”.

Cape Verde, the world’s third-smallest nation competing at the tournament, celebrated wildly at the final whistle after securing a famous point against the European champions.

An emotional Vozinha was seen in tears after the match as the magnitude of the achievement sank in.

The result leaves Group H wide open, with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia also competing in the group.

For Cape Verde, however, the draw already represents a defining moment in the nation’s football history and a statement that they are not at the World Cup merely to make up the numbers.