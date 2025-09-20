The tone of a style statement a person makes is the combination of the outfits and accessories worn on the one hand and carriage and fragrance.

That is why aficionados and fashion forward

personalities are very particular when it comes to choosing their perfumes, creams and anti-perspirant.

When the armpit region is given a good touch of TAG, it boosts confidence on the street, in offices, church, gym and just about any place, including corporate boardrooms and the C-suites.

The #TAGItOn rally held in Lagos made a stylish statement and was used to promote, kindness, confidence and positivity.

Organized by Imperio International Limited, makers of TAG Ultra Dry Antiperspirant Roll-On Deodorant, the event brought together young people and fashion enthusiasts to spread a powerful message.

With colourful placards, chants, and branded props, the rally created a fun and engaging atmosphere. The event’s message, “Don’t Troll, Just TAG It On,” encouraged people to focus on kindness and positivity rather than negativity and trolling.

TAG Ultra Dry Antiperspirant Roll-On Deodorant comes in seven stylish variants, each tailored to a different personality and lifestyle. From Cool Breeze to Whitening, each variant is enriched with an ultra-dry, quick-dry formula that guarantees up to 48 hours of protection.

The #TAGItOn campaign is more than just a product promotion – it’s a lifestyle movement. It’s about embracing confidence, self-expression, and kindness.

In her remarks, Digital Marketing Manager, Imperio, Naomi Atafiri-Biyang, said: “TAG It On” is a phrase that can extend beyond deodorant to everyday life.

The #TAGItOn campaign is just getting started. With a 360-degree marketing initiative planned, people can expect more activations and promotions from the brand in the coming days.