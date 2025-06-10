By John Ogunsemore

Former Senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reiterated his call for better awareness on sudden death following the death of

ace Nigerian broadcaster, Yahaya Umar.

The staff of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) reportedly slumped and died on duty.

News of Umar’s demise filtered in on Monday, although details remain sketchy.

Daily Sun recalls that another popular broadcaster with Ogun State Television (OGTV), Abeokuta, Mrs Bukola Agbakaizu slumped and died in the office in May.

Agbakaizu was 52.

Following her demise, Sani had taken to X to raise an alarm over increasing cases of sudden death in the nation, urging doctors and other health professionals to enlighten the public on preventive measures.

In an X post on Tuesday, Sani said, “Recently, I posted about the increasing number of incidences of people just slumping and dying.

“It just happened to a close friend, Yahaya Umar a presenter with the FRCN Abuja.

“He reportedly slumped and died on duty.

“May his soul rest in peace, Amin.

“My condolences to his family and the FRCN.”