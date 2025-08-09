By Christy Anyanwu

For the past week, rain has pelted Lagos and some other parts of the country in somewhat cyclic manner. It would start either before dawn fall for hours in differing intensity – letting up to the point of seeming like a drizzle for about 30 minutes and then it will pick up and get intense.

As the rainy season continues, it is important to be intentional not just to stay dry but to maintain a classy, comfortable look.

To stay stylish and weather-ready, invest in stylish raincoats or waterproof jackets to stay warm while improving your outfit. Opt for clothing made from quick drying materials like nylon or polyester and avoid heavy cotton fabrics that tend to soak water.

Footwear is also really important. Swap your leather shoes for rubber sandals or waterproof boots to protect your feet from mud. Dark coloured clothing is also a wise choice to conceal unexpected mud stains.

For your final touches, go light on makeup and jewelry to keep things comfortable. Remember, a change in weather doesn’t mean sacrificing your style.