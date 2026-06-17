Tems joins Stevie Wonder, John Legend for Obama center opening

Tems, a Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, will perform with music icons Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Bono, and Bruce Springsteen at the Obama Presidential Center’s grand opening celebration in Chicago on June 18.

The Obama Foundation announced a star-studded roster for the historic event commemorating the launch of former US President Barack Obama’s presidential complex on Chicago’s South Side.

According to the foundation, the ceremony will serve as a celebration of democracy, culture, service and hope, bringing together global leaders, changemakers and some of the world’s biggest entertainers. The event will be livestreamed worldwide from the Center’s John Lewis Plaza.

“This Grand Opening ceremony will be unlike any other — filled with music, performances, and hope,” Obama Foundation Chief Executive Officer Valerie Jarrett said in a statement announcing the performers.

For Nigerian music fans, Tems’ inclusion further highlights her growing global profile. The multiple Grammy Award winner is among a select group of international artistes chosen for the landmark ceremony and remains the only Nigerian act on the lineup.

Other performers announced by the foundation include The Roots, Christina Aguilera, Common, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, Marc Anthony, as well as U2 stars Bono and The Edge. Actress and producer Marsai Martin will also take part in the event.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama described the Presidential Center as a “full circle moment” for Chicago’s South Side, saying the project transforms a once underutilised space into a hub for history, leadership, education and community engagement.

The Obama Presidential Center will officially open to the public on June 19, with celebrations continuing throughout the Juneteenth weekend.