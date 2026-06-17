Davido, Rarara clash over World Cup advocacy remarks

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Hausa singer Dauda Rarara have engaged in a public exchange over comments on the singer’s advocacy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown concert in Los Angeles.

The dispute followed Davido’s performance on June 10, where he wore a customised jacket inscribed “Bring Them Home” and carrying the names of more than 40 schoolchildren and teachers abducted on May 15 in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Some of the victims were killed during the attack, while others remain in captivity as authorities continue rescue efforts.

During the performance, Davido used the global stage to draw attention to Nigeria’s insecurity challenges, a gesture that drew praise from some political figures, including Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Rarara, however, criticised the move in a video posted on his verified Facebook page, describing it as “barbaric” and arguing that it projected Nigeria negatively on the international stage.

“I do not usually reply or react to issues like this, but what Davido did was barbaric. In my opinion, Davido and those who share his way of thinking are only behaving foolishly.

“How can you promote Ansaru terrorists or insecurity-related issues to the whole world? How can you take a sensitive national security issue and project it to the world in a way that could damage the country’s image? What exactly do you stand to gain from doing that?

“Davido took the names of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State, wrote them on the Nigerian flag and displayed it in America. What was the purpose? What did he hope to achieve? Or was it because he had turned the matter into politics?”

He also accused the singer of politicising the incident.

“Is it because his uncle is contesting an election on Accord Party and Tinubu is in APC? Is that why insecurity must become a campaign tool? Anyone who campaigns with insecurity is insane, because he does not fully understand what it entails.

“What Davido did is similar to removing his own mother’s wrapper, taking a photograph of her and travelling to America to display it for the whole world to see, only to ask people to help cover her up again. What kind of thinking is that?”

Rarara further argued that insecurity is a sensitive matter that should not be publicly amplified without full understanding of the situation.

“Insecurity is not something people should casually jump into. There are facts and circumstances that ordinary members of the public may not know. Before speaking on such matters, one should understand the situation properly.

“Did Davido know the reason behind the abduction of those schoolchildren? Some terrorists were arrested. When efforts to secure their release failed, the kingpins kidnapped innocent people in an attempt to force the authorities to negotiate.

“The President and security agencies had vowed that the terrorists would not be released and that the children would be rescued. It was during this delicate period that Davido chose to embarrass us on a global stage.

“You cannot go to China and promote issues the authorities do not want promoted. The same applies in many other countries. There are limits. But some of our content creators continue to promote narratives that, in my opinion, end up helping terrorists.

“Some content creators do not understand the implications of what they are doing, while others do. Some are sponsored by politicians, while others are simply chasing engagement and followers.”

Davido responded on X by quoting Rarara’s post and writing “Debidooo,” a remark widely interpreted as a mock reference to the pronunciation of his name in Hausa.

Rarara replied with “Kashiga taitayinka,” a Hausa expression directed at the singer to “come back to his senses.”

Davido also fired back, saying: “Da ace kana da ilimi da na tsaya nayi magana dakai. Ama komai baka sani ba, sakarai kawai,” translated as: “If only you had knowledge, I would have stopped to speak with you. But you know nothing, just a fool.”