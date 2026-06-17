World Cup: Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Group K opener

Portugal were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening Group K match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, as the African side earned a valuable point in Houston.

Portugal made a bright start and took the lead in the sixth minute through João Neves, who headed home from a cross by Pedro Neto to give Roberto Martinez’s side an early advantage.

DR Congo responded strongly and found an equaliser in first-half stoppage time when Yoane Wissa rose highest to power home a header from an Arthur Masuaku corner, scoring his country’s first World Cup goal in more than five decades.

Portugal dominated possession after the break and introduced attacking reinforcements, including Gonçalo Ramos and Rafael Leão, in search of a winner. However, DR Congo defended resolutely, with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi producing several important saves to frustrate the European side.

The result leaves both teams with one point after their opening Group K fixture. Portugal will face Uzbekistan in their next match, while DR Congo take on Colombia.