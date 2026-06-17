World Cup: Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Group K opener

17 June 2026 8:20 pm WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Portugal were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening Group K match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, as the African side earned a valuable point in Houston.

Portugal made a bright start and took the lead in the sixth minute through João Neves, who headed home from a cross by Pedro Neto to give Roberto Martinez’s side an early advantage.

DR Congo responded strongly and found an equaliser in first-half stoppage time when Yoane Wissa rose highest to power home a header from an Arthur Masuaku corner, scoring his country’s first World Cup goal in more than five decades.

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Portugal dominated possession after the break and introduced attacking reinforcements, including Gonçalo Ramos and Rafael Leão, in search of a winner. However, DR Congo defended resolutely, with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi producing several important saves to frustrate the European side.

The result leaves both teams with one point after their opening Group K fixture. Portugal will face Uzbekistan in their next match, while DR Congo take on Colombia.

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