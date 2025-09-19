From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has suspended six secondary school principals over alleged misconduct, including the unauthorised collection of fees for Junior Secondary School examination results.

The affected principals are from Nana Girls Secondary School, Sokoto; Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Gagi; GDSS Mana; Giginya Memorial College; Mana Basic Secondary School; and GDSS Silame.

In a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Iya, said some were suspended over illegal fee collection, others were sanctioned for alleged insubordination.

It added that the Commissioner, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Ala, has approved the suspension and the constitution of a five-member investigative panel to probe the allegations.

The panel is chaired by Prof. Mustapha Namakka Tukur, with members drawn from the State Arabic and Islamic Education Board (AIEB), the Ministry’s Quality Assurance Department, the Teachers’ Service Board (TSB), and the Planning Department.

The ministry however directed the suspended principals to immediately hand over to their respective vice principals (administration).

It added that the action underscores itself commitment to discipline, transparency, and accountability in the state’s public schools.