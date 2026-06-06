Insecurity: Actor Jide Kosoko urges movie producers to stop promoting violence

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has urged movie producers to stop promoting violence in their works as part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the country.

He spoke against the backdrop of the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo and Borno States in May.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the actor said creatives must go beyond lending their voices to the urgent call on government at all tiers to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted school children.

He said while this is good and necessary, it is not enough.

According to him, creatives must take personal responsibility.

“We have a strong duty to perform. Our contribution must go beyond statements,” he said.

Kosoko explained that they must use their platforms to educate people more on decency, orderliness, and civic responsibility.

In addition, he said, “We must stop the promotion of violence in our movies.

“Instead, we should produce films that preach unity, love, and humanity.”

Kosoko, who holds the title of Oloja of Lagos, further emphasised the need to teach citizen responsibility.

“We must let the people understand what they can do to contribute to the security of the country.

“Such as public vigilance, avoiding reckless display of wealth, and reporting suspicious activities to the right authorities.

“Our stories shape society. If we change the stories we tell, we will change the Nigeria we live in,” he said.