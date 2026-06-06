EPL: Rashford makes decision on potential Arsenal move

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford does not want to move to Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish site Sport, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle have all showed interest in the England international.

However, Rashford is determined on moving to Barcelona.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man United.

He helped the Blaugrana win the LaLiga title ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona has already decided to sign the 28-year-old permanently from the Red Devils.

But the Catalan club is yet to strike a deal with Man United for Rashford’s signature.