Martinez provides Portugal squad update ahead of Nigeria showdown

06 June 2026 4:06 pm WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has released a team news update ahead of his team’s international friendly against Nigeria.

The Seleção das Quinas meet the Super Eagles on Wednesday, June 10.

Portugal will face Chile on Saturday before playing Nigeria on Wednesday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the encounter, Martinez confirmed that Manchester City right-back Matheus Nunes is unfit to train and, as a result, will be absent from the squad to face Chile.

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He also confirmed that former Barcelona and Chelsea star João Félix will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

“Unfortunately, Matheus Nunes is not yet fit to train, so he is out of the squad for tomorrow. It’s not the time to take risks. We hope Matheus will be fit for the second game against Nigeria,” Martinez said as quoted by A Bola.

“João Félix will train, and we will make a decision after training, but I think it’s a different situation. I feel it’s positive and that he will be fit to play tomorrow.”

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