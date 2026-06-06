Tinubu salutes Pastor Kumuyi at 85

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, as he clocked 85 on Saturday, June 6.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president described the cleric as a remarkable servant of God.

He added that Kumuyi’s enduring legacy of unwavering faith, wisdom, and dedication has shaped a thriving ministry for over 50 years.

“As the convener of Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), your voice has reached beyond the church walls and national borders, bringing hope and encouragement to millions across the world.

“Your writings have illuminated minds, inspired hearts, and provided timeless guidance to those seeking truth and purpose,” the president stated.

President Tinubu noted that Pastor Kumuyi’s ministry and influence have also transformed lives, restored families, inspired leaders, and strengthened the faith of generations of believers.

“On this special day, I pray that Almighty God continues to grant you strength, divine health, peace, and abundant grace,” the president said.