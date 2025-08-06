By John Ogunsemore

Manchester United are prepared to turn their sights on Chelsea forward, Nicolas Jackson should the pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko fall through.

Sesko, 22, appears to favour a move to United, who have made an initial £65 million plus £8.9 million in add-ons although there is no club-to-club agreement with Leipzig yet.

Newcastle are also closing in on the Slovenian, tabling a second bid of £69.7 million plus add-ons on Tuesday.Amid the competition for Sesko’s signature, United are ready to pursue 24-year-old Jackson as alternative, BBC reports.

The arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have raised questions over Jackson’s future at Chelsea, who were reportedly initially unwilling to let the forward go this term.

United are seeking to further bolster their attack and Chelsea are now open to allowing the 24-year-old to leave, The Athletic reports.

However, no official bid has been submitted.