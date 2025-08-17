By Damiete Braide

The Empire Mansion Reality Television Show Season Two concluded in grand style, crowning Angela Eru as its latest champion. Organised by Empire Entertainment, the 60-day competition brought together 31 contestants from diverse backgrounds, all united by the show’s central mission, Impact Your World.

Angela’s win came with prizes worth ₦60 million, including a car. The 12 finalists who emerged from the elimination stage participated in the contest for the grand prize, and grand finale party, held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

It also celebrated the first and second runner-ups, who received ₦3 million each from Achieving Greatness, one of the sponsors of the show. All the contestants were given ₦200,000 for participating on the show.

For Angela, the victory was both unexpected and deeply rewarding. “I feel happy, joyous, and excited,” she said, praising the organisers for their transparency. “The show was challenging, and I didn’t see my win coming. It gave me the opportunity to showcase my talents and has impacted me so much that I now have more to give to my society.”

Angela, who is a movie producer, revealed plans to channel her prize and platform into meaningful projects. “I will go fully into movie production and create shows that will impact the world. I want to be a good ambassador for the organisers,” she explained.

Empire Entertainment CEO, Dickson Aligbe, described the show as a “tough but glorious” one, promising an even better Season Three. “My message to the contestants is to keep working hard because hard work pays. Don’t give up, the sky is the limit,” he said.

Aligbe reiterated the show’s mission, noting that Empire Mansion was not just about entertainment but also about community impact.

During the season, contestants participated in several outreach initiatives. They visited marketplaces, traded goods, and donated profits to market women; paid medical bills for patients at Epe General Hospital; covered school fees for students in secondary schools; and distributed learning materials. “We are not just putting contestants in the house, we put them in the community to help the world,” Alegbe emphasised.

First runner-up Roxy Antak credited the show for giving him the opportunity to direct his first full movie, a milestone in his career as an actor and producer. He hopes to pursue professional training in directing and plans to set up a foundation to help kidney patients, inspired by his father’s passing from kidney disease.

Second runner-up Sarah Oghenekaro described her experience as “epic” and intends to launch a foundation to empower the girl child through education and basic skills training.

With the spotlight now firmly on Angela Eru, Season Two of Empire Mansion has not only delivered entertainment but also created platforms for personal growth and social impact, proving that reality television can truly change lives.