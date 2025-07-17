Real Housewives of Lagos star, Chioma Ikokwu, global influencer, Jennifer Etito Oyubu and Gladys Emokpaire (Doc Gidi) among others put Nigeria on a pedestal recently as they were honoured at Africa’s Under 40 CEOs’ Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The prestigious award aims to celebrate outstanding young business leaders and professionals from across 45 African countries.

Organised by the Mayorkings Agency Group, the Jo’burg event recognised over 100 chief executive officers under the age of 40 for their leadership, business growth, philanthropy and impact in various sectors.

The event had notable honorees like Chioma Ikokwu, Jennifer Oyubu and Doc Gidi; others recognized included Chantel Snyman, CEO, TradeWithChantel; Prince Omoha, chairman, Prince Luxury Group; Dr. Zita Minaj, actress and brand ambassador; Nana Akua Addo, lawyer and entrepreneur; Noah Ibrahim, actress/fashion stylist cum CEO, Novarick Homes, and Dr. Blessing Ejedoh Gerald, CEO, Egovas Properties Ltd.

The awardees also received honourary doctorate degrees from Prowess University, USA, and American Management University, in recognition of their achievements.

The convener, Ambassador (Dr.) Temisan O. Louis, who’s also president of African Union Youth Council (Clubs), said: “The event and rankings aim to encourage and promote young African champions globally, as well as bridging a room for networking, collaboration and unity of purpose among successful young Africans for the sole agenda of the advancement of the African continent.”

While emphasising that recipients were selected on merit, Louis stated, “Mayorkings Agency Group, together with our partners globally and our highly committed award screening committee and jury, are 100% committed to honoring and celebrating only deserving young Africans at each edition of the prestigious event and rankings drawn from different countries in Africa.”