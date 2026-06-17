Brymo revisits dispute with Chocolate City over contract issues

Nigerian singer, Brymo, has once again spoken publicly about his protracted dispute with former record label, Chocolate City, insisting the fallout was driven strictly by business disagreements rather than personal animosity.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Yanga FM podcast, the ‘Ara Nbe’ crooner maintained that the disagreement stemmed from an alleged breach of contract, which eventually escalated into a legal battle that lasted several years before being resolved out of court.

According to him, the matter has often been misrepresented as a personal “beef”, which he firmly dismissed.

“It was business that didn’t work out, and I was taken to court. We were on the case for three years, and now the case is out of court,” he said.

Reflecting on his career journey, Brymo explained that the experience marked a turning point in his decision to take full control of his music career, driven by the need for financial independence.

“I was becoming a man. I was already 29 years old when it all started. I needed to make a living,” he noted.

The singer further alleged that Chocolate City failed to meet several contractual obligations during his time with the label, claiming he had to personally source producers and finance parts of his debut album after promised support allegedly did not materialise.

He also raised concerns over royalties, insisting he has not earned any income from some of his early works, including the album Son of a Kapenta and the popular track Oleku, despite their commercial success.

“They distributed the album and took the money they made from it. They still have the album to this day. I’ve not made anything from it. Nothing,” he alleged.

The renewed comments add another layer to one of Nigeria’s most talked-about artist–label disputes, which has continued to spark debate within the entertainment industry.