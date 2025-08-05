By John Ogunsemore

Rema’s Rave & Roses (Ultra), the deluxe version of his debut album, has surpassed three billion views on streaming platform Spotify.

The artiste’s Mavin Records label disclosed this in a social media post on Monday night.

“‘Rave & Roses (Ultra)’ by Rema has now surpassed 3 Billion Streams on Spotify, becoming the first African project to achieve this milestone!

“Congratulations to the Rave Lordé,” the post reads.

Rema released his debut studio Rave & Roses through Jonzing World and Mavin Records in March 2022.

The deluxe version released in April 2023 was renamed as Rave & Roses Ultra.

It featured hit single, ‘Calm Down,’ which hit number one on the Belgian Ultratop 50, Dutch Top 40 and Dutch Single Top 100, and peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart, spending 27 non-consecutive weeks in the top ten of the chart.