FIFA gives update on English referee pulled from match

FIFA have announced that referee Michael Oliver is set to return to World Cup duty this week, having been forced to withdraw from his first scheduled fixture through injury. The English official had been due to take charge of the clash between Ecuador and the Ivory Coast in the early hours of Monday morning, but was replaced by French referee Francois Letexier.

The injury appears to have been relatively minor, with FIFA confirming he would be available for selection ‘in the coming days’. That has proved to be the case, with Oliver now confirmed as the appointed referee for the Group F encounter between the Netherlands and Sweden on Saturday.

The match will be held at Houston Stadium in Houston, USA.

Oliver will be supported by fellow Premier League officials Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring. South African officials Abongile Tom and Zakhele Siwela will take on the roles of fourth official and reserve assistant referee respectively.