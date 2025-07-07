By Seyi Babalola

Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the former governor of Oyo State, is poised to become the new Olubadan of Ibadanland following the death of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Oba Olakulehin, 90, died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025, less than a year after becoming monarch.

The late monarch, who was appointed by Governor Seyi Makinde in July 2024, replaced Oba Dr. Mohood Lekan Balogun, also known as Alli Okunmade II, who died in March 2024 following a brief illness.

According to tradition, the Olubadan throne alternates between two ruling lines: Egbe Agba (civil) and Balogun (military).

With the late Olakulehin ascending from the Balogun line, the next monarch is expected from the Egbe Agba line, where Ladoja is currently the most senior High Chief.

Ladoja, a former senator and governor of Oyo State between 2003 and 2007, has steadily climbed the traditional ladder over the years.

In September 2024, Rasheed Ladoja celebrated his 80th birthday, and in August 2024, he was crowned the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

This put an end to the controversy over his acceptance of the chieftaincy title.