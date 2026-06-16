MACBAN condemns attack on travelling members in Benue

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue State Chapter, has condemned the attack on four Fulani travellers in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state, which left one person dead and two others injured.

MACBAN state chairman Ardo Risku Muhammad, in a statement made available to our correspondent, described the incident as unfortunate and called on security agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

According to him, the attack occurred on June 10, 2026, when four Fulani men were travelling from Benue State to Onitsha in Anambra State to visit their relatives.

Muhammad alleged that the travellers were ambushed and attacked by some members of the Aokpe/Ugbokolo community in Okpokwu Local Government Area. During the attack, one of the victims managed to escape, while the other three were severely beaten.

The MACBAN chairman stated that one of the victims later died from injuries sustained during the attack, while the remaining two are currently receiving medical treatment.

The statement read: “I, Ardo Risku Muhammad, Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Benue State Chapter, strongly condemn the attack that occurred on 10th June 2026.

“On that day, four Fulani men travelling from Benue State to Onitsha to visit their relatives were ambushed and attacked by members of the Aokpe/Ugbokolo community in Okpokwu LGA.

“One managed to escape. The other three were severely beaten. One of them later died from his injuries at the scene, while the remaining two are currently receiving medical treatment.”

He said security agencies must act swiftly to arrest the perpetrators and ensure justice is served to restore order and rebuild confidence in the area.

The MACBAN chairman also dismissed reports circulating on social media linking the victims to kidnapping activities, describing the claims as false and misleading.

He said: “We must also set the record straight. Contrary to reports circulating on social media, these men were not involved in any kidnapping-related matter. That claim is false and misleading. The victims were attacked solely because of their identity as Fulani while travelling peacefully.”

The association also urged community leaders, youth groups and social media users to avoid spreading unverified information capable of escalating tensions and undermining peaceful coexistence among communities.