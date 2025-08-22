President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a personal income tax calculator for Nigerians.

Taking to X on Thursday night, the president stated that the calculator is to aid citizens in estimating their tax liabilities under the new tax regime, which will commence in 2026.

According to Tinubu, a fair tax system must never punish poverty or weigh down the most vulnerable.

“With the new tax laws I recently signed, taking effect from January 2026, we have lifted this burden and created a path of equity, fairness, and true redistribution in our economy.

“A Personal Income Tax Calculator has been developed. It allows you to check your estimated tax under the new laws against what you currently pay.

“It shows clearly how these reforms protect low-income earners, ensures progressivity, and simplifies compliance in order to deliver a transparent system that works for all.

“Try the Personal Income Tax calculator at fiscalreforms.ng/index.php/pit-… Together, we are renewing hope in the Nigeria of our dreams,” Tinubu said.

“Bet on Nigeria to work for you, your family, and your community,” he added.