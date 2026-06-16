From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A frontline support group of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the ADC Like-Minds, has commended the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, for choosing former Rivers State governor and two-time Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amechi as running mate for the January 2027 presidential election.

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, announced the decision yesterday, describing the Atiku/Amaechi ticket as a platform for national unity.

The party said Amaechi’s emergence followed extensive consultations with party leaders, coalition partners, youth and women groups, and representatives from the six geo-political zones.

The group said Atiku could not have made a better choice, describing their partnership as pragmatic, broad-based and pan-Nigerian in outlook.

According to Abdullahi, Amaechi earned the nomination after emerging runner-up in the party’s presidential primary and receiving widespread support from members.

He said the former minister possesses extensive experience in both the legislative and executive arms of government, making him well-suited for the position.

“Amaechi’s emergence reflects his outstanding record of public service and his enduring appeal as one of Nigeria’s most experienced political leaders.”

The party noted that Amaechi served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly before completing two terms as governor of the state.

It added that he later served as Minister of Transportation, where he supervised major rail and transportation infrastructure projects across the country.

The party said the partnership between Atiku and Amaechi represented the coming together of two experienced leaders with the capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges.

“The proposed partnership represents more than a political alliance; it is the coming together of two tested statesmen committed to national renewal.”

The party also stated that Amaechi’s political influence in the South-South and across Southern Nigeria would strengthen the ticket’s national outlook and electoral appeal.

According to the party, the combined experience of both candidates in governance, economic management and public administration offers Nigerians a credible alternative.

The party said the ticket reflected its commitment to providing competent leadership, economic recovery, improved security and national unity ahead of the election.

“The Atiku/Amaechi ticket sends a clear message that the ADC is prepared to govern, unite the nation and deliver meaningful results.”

The party expressed confidence that the partnership would energise its coalition and inspire hope among Nigerians seeking a better future.

It called on party members, civil society organisations, youth groups, women leaders and other stakeholders to support its campaign for national transformation.

The ADC Like-Minds, in a statement, stated that Amechi possesses the political antecedents, experience, pedigree, capacity and network to contribute meaningfully to the success of ADC in the coming presidential election.

The group described Amechi as a consummate and thoroughbred politician, a quintessential public servant, and a dogged fighter in politics, with a never-say-die attitude to electoral contests.

According to the ADC Like-Minds, the former Rivers State Governor has built a reputation over time as a loyal party man and a bridge builder, whose political networking transcends the country’s ethnic, regional, religious and party divides.

“Amechi was a two-time Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He served at a time as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in Nigeria.

“He was Governor of Rivers State on PDP platform for two unbroken terms of eight years, between May 2007 and May 2015. During his era as Governor of Rivers State, he comprehensively upgraded education infrastructure in the state by building over 250–500 model primary schools and 24 world-class model secondary schools. These schools were equipped with modern amenities, including ICT labs, libraries, and science laboratories, aiming to enhance the learning environment across all 23 local government areas in Rivers State.

“Amechi served at a time as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF). Under his leadership the NGF was a very powerful political and governance institution in the country.

“Towards the tail end of his second term as Governor, Amechi became the Director General of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign, which produced Muhammadu Buhari as the President. After serving as Governor, Buhari (now late) appointed him as the Minister of Transport and he served for eight unbroken years.”

Speaking further, the group recalled that under the leadership of Amechi, the Transport Ministry completed the Warri-Itakpe railway project, connecting southern and northern Nigeria and the Abuja-Kaduna railway, linking central North and the far North, while several airports across the country were upgraded to international standard, to mention but a few.

According to ADC Like-Minds, it was in recognition of Amechi’s contributions to the transport sector that the Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State bestowed on him the title, “Dan Amanar Daura” (meaning “the trusted son” or “Trusted one” of Daura) on February 5, 2022.

“Amechi was again the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign in 2019 and Buhari won again. He came second in both the presidential primary election of APC for the 2023 election and the ADC presidential primary election for the 2027 presidential election.

“Based on his antecedents, he is the best man to complement the efforts of our indefatigable Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his quest to rescue Nigerians from ravaging insecurity and economic quagmire.

“Amechi is not only a loyal party man but believes in party supremacy. He is a team player. Like Martin Luther King Jnr. said: ‘We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.’ This statement underlines the fact that human survival and progress depend entirely on our unity and cooperation. This is the essence of the Atiku-Amaechi ticket.”

Highlighting how the choice of Amechi as Atiku’s running mate would impact the fortunes of the ADC in Southern Nigeria, the group stated that the former Rivers State Governor as an in-law to the South-East, would serve as a bridge between the South-East and South-South.

It cited the Igbo proverb “Ogo bu chi onye,” meaning that an “in-law is one’s god,” reflecting the high cultural reverence placed on in-laws in Igbo tradition, by portraying them as providers, benefactors and figures with the power to significantly bless or influence a person’s life.

ADC Like-Minds noted that Amechi had prior to now shown steadfastness to the betterment of his in-laws in the South-East in several ways, pointing out that as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the Buhari government, he worked closely with relevant ministers to ensure the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

ADC Like-Minds posited that the South East being a predominantly Igbo and Christian enclave and Amechi a devout Catholic and a member of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI), would ultimately culminate in a groundswell of support for the pan-Nigeria ADC presidential ticket across Igboland during the 2027 general election.

“For us in ADC Like-Minds, our prayer is that God should give our presidential candidate, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON and his running mate, Rt. Hon (Sir) Chibuike Rotimi Amechi CON, the wisdom to assemble a good team for the campaign. We are prepared to support and work with them to end the maladministration of APC in Nigeria. Our party, the ADC has a manifesto and programme for Nigeria, unlike APC that has no programme, but only governing whimsically.”