Security operatives in Enugu State have uncovered a suspected ritual site linked to Prophet Chinedu Ezedike, the cleric allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of four siblings in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

The discovery was made during a weekend raid led by the Divisional Police Officer of Igbo-Eze South and supported by other security agencies.

The team stormed an uncompleted church building, named Synagogue, located at Abile Hill, Isi-Agu, Ibagwa-Aka, where a human skull and a ritual staff were recovered.

The structure, owned by Prophet Ezedike, is one of several properties under investigation following public outrage over the recent killing of four children in the community.

The incident had earlier prompted the state government to demolish the primary site of the alleged crime.

Chairman of Igbo-Eze South LGA, Barr. Ferdinand Ukwueze, who was part of the operation, confirmed the latest discovery in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Two days ago, while combing locations reasonably suspected to be camps for criminal activities, we visited a site at Abile Hill, Isi-Agu, Ibagwa-Aka.

“To our dismay, a human skull and a ritual staff were discovered at the so-called Synagogue under construction by Prophet Chinedu Ezedike,” he wrote.

He noted that the items were handed over to the police for further investigation.

“This discovery lends more credence to the disturbing allegations surrounding Ezedike. We will continue to expose hidden enclaves of criminality until our communities are safe.”

Ukwueze praised the coordinated efforts of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the military, local Neighbourhood Watch operatives, Forest Guards, and vigilant members of the public for their continued support.

“Under the administration of His Excellency, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, there will be no hiding place for criminals. We are building a just society where our people can pursue their dreams without fear of violence or intimidation,” he said.