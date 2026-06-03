Osun: Suspected bandit arrested in Osogbo under investigation

03 June 2026 5:40 pm WAT

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Osun: Suspected bandit arrested in Osogbo under investigation

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has stated that a suspected bandit arrested in Osogbo is currently undergoing investigation.

Residents of Osogbo reportedly apprehended a man believed to be a bandit. The suspect was wearing Nigerian Army trousers and, according to a video circulating on social media, was also wearing an Amotekun uniform under his vest, along with approximately three other shirts.

He was reportedly arrested at Okefia, near the Government House along Ilobu Road, on Wednesday.

The video clip showed police officers taking the suspect to the Area Command.

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The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed that the man has been taken into police custody.

Ojelabi stated that the case has been officially transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the police headquarters in Osogbo.

He added that the police have initiated processes to confirm the suspect’s health status.

Ojelabi noted that the suspect “does not appear to be a normal person” but assured that the police will conduct a discreet investigation to verify his health condition.

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