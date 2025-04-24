From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command detained Kelvin Okoro on Thursday for the alleged murder of Reverend Sister Maureen Wecheonwu in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area, on March 26.

Community sources reported that Kingsley Wali, Commander of the ONELGA Security and Planning Advisory Committee (OSPAC), led vigilantes to apprehend Okoro at his hideout that morning.

Sources revealed Okoro lured the Reverend Sister to a secluded location under the pretence of discussing a substantial debt he owed her, which he was unable to repay. He allegedly killed her and fled. The victim’s body was later found by locals, prompting OSPAC’s intervention.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest, stating, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has directed the transfer of the suspect and case file to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Port Harcourt for discreet investigation.”