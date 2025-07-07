From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau Central Senator and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Diket Plang, has lost his wife, Prof. Janet Punyit Plang.

Until her death, Prof. Plang was a Professor of Gender Studies and Gerontology at the University of Jos.

Her promotion to the professorial chair, which was announced by the university authorities in July last year, took effect from October 2022.

Prof. Plang’s death was confirmed in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shittu Bamaiyi, on Monday.

The party described her death as shocking, saying she was the pillar of the Plang family.

Bamaiyi, in the statement, said, “The All Progressives Congress deeply mourns the death of Professor Janet Plang, wife of Senator Diket Plang.

“The party is deeply shocked and devastated over the sudden demise of Professor Janet, who passed on at the Jos University Teaching Hospital last night.

“Professor Janet’s death is not only a colossal loss to Senator Plang’s family, but a devastating shock to the entire people of Plateau State.

“A virtuous, humble, humane, and an academic par excellence, Professor Janet was a person who had positively impacted the lives of many people, particularly the youth.

“It is indeed painful that a woman of such virtues and letters could be called to glory at a time when more of her contributions to national development were most needed.

“There is no doubt that Senator Plang and members of his family are in unimaginable grief because the deceased was not only a mother but the pillar of the Plang family.

“The APC shares in grief with Senator Plang and members of his family and prays Almighty God to grant Professor Janet’s soul eternal rest.”