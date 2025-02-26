By Sunday Ani

The Petroleum Retailers Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has instructed its members to refrain from shutting down operations as earlier planned.

The association has instead called for dialogue to resolve the outstanding bridging claims issue with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

According to a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Dr Joseph Obele, this decision was the outcome of an emergency national executive meeting on Tuesday.

While acknowledging the frustration and concerns of its members regarding the unpaid bridging claims totalling N100 billion, PETROAN firmly believes that a shutdown would have devastating consequences, including fuel scarcity, economic disruption, and hardship for the Nigerian people.

The statement read: “As resolved in the last stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum, PETROAN reaffirms its commitment to dialogue rather than industry action. The association urges all parties to engage in constructive engagement and good-faith negotiations to resolve the issue.

“Through dialogue, we believe that all parties can identify mutually beneficial solutions, build trust and strengthen relationships, avoid costly and damaging shutdowns, and ensure the continued stability and growth of the downstream petroleum sector.

“PETROAN also commends President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to reform the petroleum sector, promoting transparency, accountability, and economic growth. The association encourages all stakeholders to support and encourage these reforms, rather than sabotaging them.

“Furthermore, we encourage the authorities responsible to facilitate the prompt payment of outstanding bridging claims to our members. This will help to alleviate the financial burden on our members and ensure the continued smooth operation of the downstream petroleum sector.

“Under the leadership of our National President, Dr Billy Gillis Harry, PETROAN remains committed to promoting the stability and growth of the downstream petroleum sector through dialogue, cooperation, and innovative solutions.

“We urge our members to remain calm and law-abiding, while we engage with NMDPRA and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the issue.”