Oscars 2025: Nigerian selection committee calls for entries

By Rita Okoye

Nigerian filmmakers have been called upon to submit their feature films for consideration in the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the 97th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars).

A statement issued by the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed that the submission portal would be open from 1-30 August 2024.

The IFF Award is conferred annually by the Academy to a feature-length film produced outside the United States, which contains 50 percent or more of dialogue in a language or languages other than English. Submitted films must meet specific criteria, including providing accurate, legible English subtitles, adherence to particular shooting formats, and evidence of theatrical release. Detailed information regarding these requirements is available on the NOSC website.

Read also: Toronto Film Festival: Nnewi, land of Gold movie bags 14 nominations

The NOSC has also announced additional members, who include Ali Nuhu, Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC); Blessing Effiom Egbe, producer/director; actress Ijeoma Grace Agu; Kene Okwuosa, Co-Founder/Group CEO, Filmhouse Cinemas; and Victor Akande, journalist, author and film critic.

Actress/filmmaker Stephanie Linus leads the committee. Returning members are Dr. Victor Okhai, President, Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN); actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former DGN President, Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner, Yibo Koko; writer/director, Izu Ojukwu; film producer, Emem Isong; director, Dimeji Ajibola; writer/director, Jude Idada; director, John Njamah; and actress/polyglot, Meg Otanwa.

Speaking on the development, Linus said: “The inclusion of new members brings together individuals with diverse creative backgrounds, enhancing the process of selecting the best film from Nigeria. The team is tasked with collecting, screening and voting on entries to represent the country in the IFF category.”

The 97th Oscars ceremony, which will be held on 2 March 2025, will air live to over 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.